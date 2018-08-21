Editorial Webinar: Transforming the Workplace: Automation Technology and Use Cases for Smart Buildings

Intelligent building technology is poised to transform nearly ever aspect of the physical workplace in the coming years. From the ability to centralize the management of myriad of industrial control systems to the ability to create optimized micro-climates through out a building or factory floor, the ability to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will hinge upon being able to conduct business in a smart building.



This webinar will cover: What systems are candidates to make up a fully automated, intelligent building



What key technology enablers must be in place to get the most our of intelligent building automation



What industries are on the forefront of being able to take advantage of next-generation intelligent building solutions

To view the webinar please complete the form below.

