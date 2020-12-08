LAA proved a major boom for operators looking to max out the capabilities of LTE networks. Similarly, MulteFire sparked significant interest in using cellular in unlicensed for private networking purposes.





Now, as 5G is evolving and scaling, bringing the latest generation of cellular into unlicensed bands represents a major opportunity for operators and enterprises.





Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Leo Gergs, Research Analyst, ABI Research

Asimakis Kokkos, Technical Specification Group Chair, MulteFire Alliance (MFA)