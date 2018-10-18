AI and machine learning will impact every aspect of telecommunications - neither hype or concerns should be ignored.





The fact the sector is highly digitalised and driven by strong competition will result in it being an AI pioneer, driving significant value across the supply chain.





Watch the webinar to hear AI experts discuss:

New opportunities in AI – the machine learning techniques that are redefining the art of the possible and how these can be leveraged



Managing the data explosion - how AI can extract new levels of intelligence from big data, bringing unprecedented value for carriers and their customers



Improving infrastructure efficiency - how AI can learn traffic patterns, dynamically serve QoS and maximise network resources



Revolutionizing customer care - how AI can proactively resolve pain points and provide more personalise customer offers

Presenters:

James Blackman, Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights

Monty Barlow, Head of AI, Cambridge Consultants

Dr. Derek Long, Head of Telecoms and Mobile, Cambridge Consultants

