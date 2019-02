Webinar: 5G - What You Need To Know Today

The beginnings of 5G are taking shape and making headlines. Attend this live webinar to learn what 5G brings to the table, the impact to existing networks, and some eye-opening challenges and nuances of 5G that competitive carriers need to know.

What is 5G? What does it deliver?

How exactly does 5G differ from 4G LTE?

Why is spectrum so important for 5G, and how does it affect a 5G network?

What applications would 5G enable for rural carriers?

What’s the status of 5G and deployment timelines?

What is CCA’s new training program, and how is it helping members prepare for 5G?

Speakers: Steven K. Berry, President & CEO, CCA Mark Harms, Senior Consultant, Award Solutions