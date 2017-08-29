Over 120 million subscribers entrust competitive carriers as their network operator of choice –for a whole host of reasons. Many enjoy the superb quality of their networks, while others may prefer the community-based, local feel that only a smaller carrier can provide. No matter what the reason, it is abundantly clear that subscribers are choosing competitive carriers because they offer something consumers demand and want. To maintain the all-important subscriber relationship and compete in the industry, competitive carriers must continue to provide unique differentiators that set them apart from the largest national carriers, and Competitive Carriers Association’s (CCA) Industry Development Programs (IDPs) do just that. Over the years, smaller carriers have proven to be innovators and are willing to share ideas and try new innovative services to distinguish themselves in the marketplace.







CCA IDPs provide solutions to the top regulatory and business challenges identified by CCA carrier members with programs that include the CCA Data Services Hub, Device Hub, and mHealth partnerships. In addition, IDPs deliver new partnership opportunities, allowing companies to present innovative and competitive business solutions before competitive carriers and wireless stakeholders at CCA’s annual events.





Join this session to learn about CCA’s Industry Development Programs and how you can participate. Whether an industry veteran or a new startup company, there’s an opportunity to get involved and provide carriers with the tools they need to compete. There’s no better platform to get in front of senior executives from nearly 100 mobile carriers that make up CCA’s membership. And let CCA help you help your company.





Presenters:

Steven K. Berry, President & CEO, CCA

Terry Addington, CEO, MobileNation

Kim Caronchi, Director of Industry Development, CCA