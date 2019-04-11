Fifth generation (5G) digital cellular networks have arrived. Carriers are beginning to deploy the first phases of 5G to provide enhanced download speeds, and a strong buildout is expected going forward. 5G will also impact all physical networks, including enterprise-owned premise networks. If you are responsible for ensuring availability and speed of the network to business users, it is important to be aware of what 5G enables and how it may impact your network.





This white paper, by Chatsworth Products (CPI), summarizes the impact of 5G on the physical network, and highlights advancements in equipment storage and remote monitoring that will help to protect your network as you prepare to upgrade.



