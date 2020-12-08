As an IT systems administrator, you will need to extend the network to connect IoT and business systems. This means placing equipment in nontraditional spaces such as warehouses, manufacturing floors and outdoors.





To specify equipment for nontraditional spaces, you will need to learn about special industrial enclosures, cooling systems and cable entry methods that protect equipment from exposure to dust and liquid.





This white paper, by Chatsworth Products (CPI), will help you understand the basics of specifying equipment enclosures for nontraditional spaces such as warehouses, manufacturing floors and outdoors.