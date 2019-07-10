Every enterprise mobility infrastructure investment made today will be expected to migrate to 5G. Infrastructure with a future-ready posture will minimize the surprises in that LTE to 5G transition.





Corning’s Future-Ready Mobility white paper shares best practices in developing a mobility infrastructure plan that includes 5G. The topics include transport, small cells, DAS, and flexible deployment from a single building to a campus. If 2020 budgets include mobility projects, this timely white paper provides valuable 5G readiness information.