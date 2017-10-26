|To access the on demand webinar, please complete the form below.
|By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.You may unsubscribe at any time.
Webinar:
Demystifying 5G: How it Will Change Your Enterprise Network
The introduction of 4G LTE seven years ago caused a tipping point where wireless
connections, now faster than wires, became a legitimate enterprise-grade WAN
source. Since then, enterprises have leveraged this technology to make money, save
money, and create competitive advantages for themselves. 5G promises exponential
improvements to 4G in many ways.
In this webinar, Lindsay Notwell, Cradlepoint’s VP of 5G Strategy and Global Carrier
Operations, will explain these changes, discuss the path forward to 5G, highlight
significant milestones along the way, and explore how this will impact your enterprise
network. Learn what’s hype and what’s not, when to expect what, and how best to
prepare for the next generation of communication technologies.
Panelist:
Lindsay Notwell, VP of 5G Strategy & Global Carrier Operations, Cradlepoint