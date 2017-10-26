The introduction of 4G LTE seven years ago caused a tipping point where wireless

connections, now faster than wires, became a legitimate enterprise-grade WAN

source. Since then, enterprises have leveraged this technology to make money, save

money, and create competitive advantages for themselves. 5G promises exponential

improvements to 4G in many ways.

In this webinar, Lindsay Notwell, Cradlepoint’s VP of 5G Strategy and Global Carrier

Operations, will explain these changes, discuss the path forward to 5G, highlight

significant milestones along the way, and explore how this will impact your enterprise

network. Learn what’s hype and what’s not, when to expect what, and how best to

prepare for the next generation of communication technologies.