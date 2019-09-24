Cradlepoint White Paper: Trends in Connected Technologies for First Responders
Digital and connected technologies are transforming first responder organizations by increasing accountability, improving first responder safety, and enhancing triage and treatment. However, these new technologies can create new challenges if they are not implemented correctly, which can consume already limited budgets and precious man-hours.
This white paper examines the role of connected technologies in the world of first responders, including:
- Mobile applications
- Devices
- Cloud
- Internet of Things
