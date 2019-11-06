Cradlepoint White Paper: A Sensible Approach to Smart City Projects
As Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices become more and more commonplace, the uses for such devices continues to expand. One of the key places they are appearing is as part of so-called “smart city” projects.
The benefits of smart city technologies are apparent, but the sheer size of such projects is making some wary of rushing in. In this white paper, explore various facets of smart city initiatives, including:
- Examples of smart city technologies
- The potential benefits of smart cities
- Common and pragmatic first steps into smart city initiatives
- Smart city pitfalls to avoid
