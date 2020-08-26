Virtualized infrastructure investments today can allow operators to quickly scale and monetize consumer and enterprise 5G services tomorrow.





Operators in both mature and developing cellular markets are formulating near- and long-term 5G strategies in order to capitalize on immediate consumer-facing services as well as more nascent enterprise-based revenue opportunities.





Given the broad enablement 5G brings--support for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC), and ultra-reliable, low-latency communications (URLLC)--operators have to strike a careful balance between the capital investment required to roll out 5G and the pressure to accelerate time-to-revenue and realize a return on investment.