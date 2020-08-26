White Paper: 5G Innovation in APJ: Distributing Virtualization to Drive Innovation
Virtualized infrastructure investments today can allow operators to quickly scale and monetize consumer and enterprise 5G services tomorrow.
Operators in both mature and developing cellular markets are formulating near- and long-term 5G strategies in order to capitalize on immediate consumer-facing services as well as more nascent enterprise-based revenue opportunities.
Given the broad enablement 5G brings--support for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC), and ultra-reliable, low-latency communications (URLLC)--operators have to strike a careful balance between the capital investment required to roll out 5G and the pressure to accelerate time-to-revenue and realize a return on investment.
