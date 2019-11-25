The new era of 5G changes how service providers (SPs) and network equipment providers (NEPs) bring value to their customers. Not only is 5G instigating technology and operational innovation, but demands new business models that support intelligent devices and applications consuming and generating data like never before.





This white paper outlines how OEMs can take advantage of these new digital service opportunities, and provides analysis, strategy and solutions on how your business can capture the full 5G mobile opportunity.





Read this white paper to learn about: