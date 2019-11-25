Dell Technologies White Paper: How telcos must transform to stay competitive in the 5G era
The new era of 5G changes how service providers (SPs) and network equipment providers (NEPs) bring value to their customers. Not only is 5G instigating technology and operational innovation, but demands new business models that support intelligent devices and applications consuming and generating data like never before.
This white paper outlines how OEMs can take advantage of these new digital service opportunities, and provides analysis, strategy and solutions on how your business can capture the full 5G mobile opportunity.
Read this white paper to learn about:
- The core technology shifts capturing the new operational imperatives for SPs and NEPs.
- How the impending 5G transition will enable a new wave of services including enhanced mobile broadband, connected cars, smart retail, and industrial robots.
- The Dell Technologies 5G Strategy, and how OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions helps network builders and service providers with our next gen platforms, technology expertise and worldwide reach.
