A single connectivity technology will suffice for certain IoT applications, but the real magic is being realized when two or more complementary IoT technologies combine. Increasingly, solution providers are looking to make multi-mode connectivity a springboard for more complex and ambitious IoT solutions.





This webinar will consider how the workhorse technologies of the IoT sector – the newer breed of IoT-geared low-power wide-area (LPWA) solutions like LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and Sigfox, and ubiquitous hyper-local protocols like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, plus some others – are being united in solutions that are greater than the sum of their parts, and revealing brand new use cases.