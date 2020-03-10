Previous generational upgrade cycles required operators to undertake the expensive, time-consuming process of spectrum refarming. But, for 5G, dynamic spectrum sharing allows carriers to side-step that process by transmitting LTE and 5G NR in the same band at the same time.





DSS, coupled with the availability of compatible devices, will lead to widespread 5G coverage in 2020 and help ease the transition on to standalone 5G.





Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Sibel Tombaz, Strategic Product Manager, Ericsson

Andreas Roessler, Technology Manager, Rohde & Schwarz