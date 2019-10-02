The evolution to 5G will see an unprecedented increase in network complexity - from new uses cases to different service classes, network function virtualization and large volumes of data. The increased complexity is forcing a fundamental change in networks operations. Meanwhile, the recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) promises to address many complex problems in wireless networks.





Intelligent network applications and features can aid in augmenting the human capabilities to improve the network efficiency and assist operators in managing the operational challenges. Integrating AI functions efficiently in future networks is a key component for increasing the value of 5G and beyond networks.





Watch the webinar to explore an overview on AI powered wireless networks and see the opportunities and challenges we will face.





The webinar sheds light on the following aspects:

Distribution of network intelligence in future networks

Next-generation wireless networks will integrate intelligent functions across the wireless infrastructure, cloud, and end-user devices with the lower-layer learning agents targeting local optimization functions, while higher-level cognitive agents pursuing global objectives and system-wide awareness.





Key factors for the successful integration of AI functionalities in future cellular networks

Data acquisition, technology platforms, data security and integrity, augmentation of human intelligence along with other components are crucial for enabling a shift from reactive incident driven operations to proactive data driven operations.





Various applications of AI to the wireless domain

Examples such as MIMO sleep, inter-frequency load balancing, beam management, and rogue drone detection are discussed in more detail.





Future AI in wireless networks

How to design an end-to-end ML-based communication system highlighting on the physical layer and air interface.





Speakers:

Ursula Challita, Experienced Researcher, Ericsson

Henrik Rydén, Experience Researcher, Ericsson