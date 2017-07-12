To access the on demand webinar, please complete the form below.
Webinar 
Data-Centers transformations: In-Building Challenges

Join EXFO as we discuss the various techniques and testing required to achieve optimum data center network connectivity performance.

Learn all about the best practices to consider when building new optical infrastructure for network migration to higher bit rates inside the colocation and data centers.

In this presentation, learn the latest about physical layer testing, including:
  • Fiber inspection and cleaning—the dynamic duo
  • Network migration to 100G (intra-DC): The dynamics of using new pluggables and the impact on optical network loss budget and performance
  • Multimode versus single-mode testing
  • ORL versus reflectance testing
  • OLTS (Tier 1) and OTDR-iOLM (Tier 2) and their respective
  • Reporting, documentation and workflow optimization

Presenter:
Jamie Humphreys, Senior Applications Engineer, EXFO