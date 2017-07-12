Webinar

Data-Centers transformations: In-Building Challenges





Join EXFO as we discuss the various techniques and testing required to achieve optimum data center network connectivity performance.





Learn all about the best practices to consider when building new optical infrastructure for network migration to higher bit rates inside the colocation and data centers.





In this presentation, learn the latest about physical layer testing, including:

Fiber inspection and cleaning—the dynamic duo



Network migration to 100G (intra-DC): The dynamics of using new pluggables and the impact on optical network loss budget and performance



Multimode versus single-mode testing



ORL versus reflectance testing



OLTS (Tier 1) and OTDR-iOLM (Tier 2) and their respective



Reporting, documentation and workflow optimization







Presenter:

Jamie Humphreys, Senior Applications Engineer, EXFO