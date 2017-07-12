|To access the on demand webinar, please complete the form below.
Webinar
Data-Centers transformations: In-Building Challenges
Join EXFO as we discuss the various techniques and testing required to achieve optimum data center network connectivity performance.
Learn all about the best practices to consider when building new optical infrastructure for network migration to higher bit rates inside the colocation and data centers.
In this presentation, learn the latest about physical layer testing, including:
Presenter:
Jamie Humphreys, Senior Applications Engineer, EXFO