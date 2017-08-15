Webinar:

Best Practices for turn-up and upgrades of

Data Center Interconnect links

With the exponential increase in customers’ need for speed, the use of interconnectivity and cloud-based applications is ubiquitous in data center infrastructure to handle more bandwidth. Data centers have to find new solutions for 100G networks and beyond, and the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) must grow accordingly.





This session will discuss best practices to keep in mind when planning the turn-up or upgrade of DCI links, especially for 100G/400G migration. We will discuss the full network lifecycle from commissioning to turn-up and troubleshooting.





You will learn the latest on 100G+ optical and transport testing including: