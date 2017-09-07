APP NOTE

Mobile network operators (MNOs) are expanding their fronthaul networks to get ready for 5G. As more RRHs are deployed, the number of RF signals and fiber optic connections being monitored—and trouble tickets being generated—will skyrocket. All that change means field technician workloads are set to more than triple. What’s an MNO to do?





Implementing remote access and proactive 24/7 monitoring can help MNOs generate significant OPEX savings by:

• Substantially reducing diagnostic hours

• Greatly cutting technician travel time per C-RAN node



