Webinar: How a Tier-1 MNO quickly and efficiently deployed C-RAN





Evolving today’s fiber-based mobile networks to a centralized radio access network (C-RAN) delivers many advantages to mobile network operators (MNOs), including higher bandwidth support and reduced operational expenses. However, C-RAN comes with its fair share of challenges.





This webinar explores a C-RAN field trial that EXFO conducted with a Tier-1 MNO and how together, they addressed the issues commonly seen during fiber-to-the-antenna and C-RAN installations. It also covers the best practices and tools used to troubleshoot and validate the complete fronthaul network.





Presenter:

Danny Sleiman, Product Specialist, EXFO