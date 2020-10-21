Editorial Report: Figuring out 5G NR: Covering indoors and outdoors with millimeter wave
To provide those multi-gigabit data rates 5G has promised, millimeter wave is a key piece of the spectrum puzzle. But, given its challenging propagation characteristics, operators have to take a thoughtful approach to deploying millimeter wave outdoors.
As early deployments in stadiums and arenas have shown, millimeter wave is a promising in-building technology, but how can it be adapted to better fit a variety of building types and use cases?
To download the report, please complete the form below.