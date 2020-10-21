Sponsored By:
Editorial Report: Figuring out 5G NR: Covering indoors and outdoors with millimeter wave
To provide those multi-gigabit data rates 5G has promised, millimeter wave is a key piece of the spectrum puzzle. But, given its challenging propagation characteristics, operators have to take a thoughtful approach to deploying millimeter wave outdoors.

As early deployments in stadiums and arenas have shown, millimeter wave is a promising in-building technology, but how can it be adapted to better fit a variety of building types and use cases?
To download the report, please complete the form below.
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.