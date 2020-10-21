Editorial Webinar: Figuring out 5G NR - Covering indoors and outdoors with millimeter wave
To provide those multi-gigabit data rates 5G has promised, millimeter wave is a key piece of the spectrum puzzle. But, given its challenging propagation characteristics, operators have to take a thoughtful approach to deploying millimeter wave outdoors.
Early deployments in stadiums and arenas have shown, millimeter wave is a promising in-building technology, but how can it be adapted to better fit a variety of building types and use cases?
Speakers:
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Richard Wank, Director of 5G Product Management, JMA Wireless
Emil Olbrich, VP of Network Technologies at Signals Research Group
