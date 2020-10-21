To provide those multi-gigabit data rates 5G has promised, millimeter wave is a key piece of the spectrum puzzle. But, given its challenging propagation characteristics, operators have to take a thoughtful approach to deploying millimeter wave outdoors.





Early deployments in stadiums and arenas have shown, millimeter wave is a promising in-building technology, but how can it be adapted to better fit a variety of building types and use cases?





Speakers:

Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Richard Wank, Director of 5G Product Management, JMA Wireless

Emil Olbrich, VP of Network Technologies at Signals Research Group