Editorial Report: FTTx: C-RAN, Fronthaul and

Remote Radio Heads

Fiber will enable next-generation networks, smart cities and the internet of things. Fiber to the tower has already separated radio heads and antennas from base station equipment, and now that same architecture is being leveraged for centralized radio access networks, or C-RAN. When radios are far away from the processors that control them, they must be tested remotely. Today’s test equipment allows operators to test remote radios and fiber links at the time of installation, and to perform remote monitoring as well.

