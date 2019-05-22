The first 5G services have started to emerge around the world, with many more expected to be launched by 2020. But these networks can only be monetized if there are devices that consumers and enterprise customers can use.





So what is the state of early 5G device and chip development? This report explores the path that chips, modules and devices must traverse to make it to market and how OEMs and chip manufacturers are handling challenges in areas such as the use of mmWave spectrum and over-the-air testing.