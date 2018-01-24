|By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
Editorial Report: Gigabit LTE deployments setting the stage for 5G
Operators and their customers can't wait for 5G to be commercialized and scaled--the capacity crunch is here today, particularly in the era of unlimited data.
To solve this problem, operators are using multi-channel carrier aggregation for both licensed and unlicensed spectrum, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM to provide gigabit LTE. With a growing number of devices that support Cat 16 and Cat 18 connectivity, learn about the importance of gigabit LTE today for 5G tomorrow.

