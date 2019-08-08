Based on Huawei’s recent 5G Security Whitepaper the panel will discuss 5G security approaches to risk mitigation and management with 5G infrastructure while dispelling myths and misconceptions about the security of 5G as a whole.





The panel will cover support of cyber resilience and recommendations on deploying and operating 5G networks securely.





Finally, the panel will discuss the need for industry stakeholders, governments and partners to work together to address the challenges with securing modern telecommunications networks through risk-based approaches to cyber security.





Panelists:

Tim Danks, Risk Management & Partner Relations, Huawei Technologies (USA)

Mika Lauhde, Vice-President, Cyber Security &

Privacy, Global PACD, Huawei Technologies Co., LTD.

Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Technologies (USA)

Kevin Jackson, Advance Technology & Business Strategy Expert