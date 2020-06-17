5G networks are already delivering advanced, secure connectivity and value around the world. But the journey to maximum value and benefit to society must be aided and accelerated by sensible, growth-oriented policies.





Watch now for a thoughtful, informative webinar: “5G: Between Value and Policy.” The featured speakers are Dr. Mohamed Madkour, Vice President, Wireless Networks Marketing & Solutions at Huawei Technologies, Bruce McConnell, Executive Vice President at EastWest Institute and Dr. Anand R. Prasad, Founder & CEO of wenovator LLC.





Presenters will discuss the status of 5G deployments around the world, and highlight how 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing provide the foundation for “Industry 4.0,” the future of how business does business. They’ll also describe how strong policies that focus on issues such as collaboration, spectrum allocation, and security can drive global growth and benefits for all. Questions are encouraged.





Speakers:

Dr. Mohamed Madkour, VP Global Wireless & Cloud Core Network Marketing and Solutions, Huawei Technologies

Bruce McConnell, Executive Vice President, EastWest Institute

Dr. Anand R. Prasad, Founder & CEO, wenovator LLC