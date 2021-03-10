In its current form 5G is focused on delivering an enhanced mobile broadband experience to consumers. But, in terms of creating new revenue opportunities, operators are looking to enterprise digital transformation to deliver 5G use cases that draw on the full feature set of eMBB, massive IoT and ultra-reliable low-latency communications.





As 5G continues to evolve in tandem with adjacent technologies like edge computing and artificial intelligence, it will deliver on the promise of making industries “smart.”





Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News (Moderator)

Will Townsend, Senior Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy

Tony Rutkowski, Principal, Netmagic Associates LLC

Jon Arnold, Principal, J Arnold and Associates