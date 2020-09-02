Remote learning has been transforming the education landscape recently, but lack of access to technology and the internet makes the transition difficult for many Americans. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), 9 million schoolchildren face difficulty in online learning, and 14% of children ages 3-18 don't have internet access.





Furthermore, a recent Microsoft study shows that 163 million people do not have high-speed internet to support conference calls or video streaming, which makes remote learning challenging. With that said, the need for connectivity has never been more urgent for supporting human development and everyday communication.





This webinar focuses on efforts to bridge the digital divide in the U.S. and how remote learning shapes the future of education.





Speakers:

David Pringle, TMT Writer, Analyst, Editor (Moderator)

Don Morrissey, VP Government Affairs, Huawei Technologies USA

Dr. Merle Skinner, Chief Executive Officer, Christian Family & Children's Center

Jim Kail, President & CEO, Laurel Highland Total Communications (LHTC)