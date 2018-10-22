IBW is taking off, driven by a convergence of technologies (small cells and CRAN, new DAS architectures, MEC, CBRS, MulteFire), connectivity needs (IoT, enterprise and venue applications, high-capacity/low-latency connectivity in venues), and business models (private networks, neutral hosts).





This report looks at the evolution of IBW in our homes, public venues, and enterprises, and at how it creates environments where everybody and everything can be connected, sharing applications and services over multiple integrated networks.





