The only way for operators to generate more revenue is to take more risk. The promise of 5G networks is in selling augmented connectivity solutions to enterprises, and not to consumers.





But the operator community must guarantee 5G services, offered on network slices or in private instances, if they are to win business from the digital transformation of the enterprise sector. But how far will operators go to guarantee critical operations against security threats and 5G blackouts?





Speakers:

James Blackman, Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights

Shubh Agarwal, SVP of 5G, Metaswitch

Dheeraj Remella, Chief Product Officer, VoltDB

Guillaume Briand, Product Line Manager, EXFO

Leo Gergs, Research Analyst, ABI Research

Vassilis Seferidis, CEO, Zeetta Networks Limited