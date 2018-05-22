|To access the on demand webinar, please complete the form below.
InfoVista Webinar: Pave the way for 5G: C-RAN and Xhaul Service Assurance
Mobile Network Operators simply cannot unleash the tremendous speed and capacity of 5G network technology on the operations infrastructure without a great deal of preparation. And with approximately a two-year window before 5G is deployed at any meaningful scale, the time to prepare is now.
One important way to begin is to implement fronthaul and C-RAN technologies now, as they will be central to the 5G architecture and are ready to serve. With this early start, service providers can implement the tools and best practices to assure services across these domains ahead of 5G.
Watch the webinar to gain a better understanding of Xhaul and C-RAN architectures and how to assure the end-to-end performance of services across them. Learn how visibility across the RAN, C-RAN, fronthaul, backhaul, and the core networks will help pave the way for a smooth migration to 5G.
This webinar will address:
Panelists:
Tim McElligott, Senior Analyst, Stratecast|Frost & Sullivan
Sandeep Raina, Director of Product Marketing for Service Assurance, InfoVista