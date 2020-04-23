Millimeter Wave (mmWave) technology is a critical component of 5G networks. Today, scaling mmWave deployments typically requires deploying a large number of expensive base stations to provide adequate coverage, impacting the commercial viability and overall business case for operators.





Advanced relay technology is a complimentary technology that provides extended coverage and service quality improvements to wireless networks.





In this webinar, participants will learn how cutting edge mmWave Distributed Relay (mDR) technology can aid 5G deployments and improve commercial viability for operators as they take advantage of the capacity that mmWave 5G provides.





Presenters:

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News

Ali Sadri, PhD, Senior Director, Intel Corporation