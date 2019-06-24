For all the experience of LTE and excitement of 5G, the IoT market has been propped by low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies. The concept of smart-anything as the prerequisite for industrial change – in buildings, cities, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture – has gained credence, in large part, because of humble LPWA connectivity, and not these other racier technologies. But there are a number of LPWA variants out there: principally, the pioneer standards LoRa and Sigfox in the blue corner, and the new cellular heavyweights LTE-M and NB-IoT in the red corner.





Despite proclamations from all sides they will coexist, there is macro crossover, as well as micro differentiation. It is confusing. Enterprise IoT Insights reviews the major runners and riders, and the likely fallers and finishers, in the great LPWA race?