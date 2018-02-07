|By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
Editorial Report: IoT devices for the enterprise: The key roles of design, testing and security
IoT devices aimed at the enterprise space serve a wide variety of purposes and must designed, tested and deployed in ways that address the unique needs of businesses.
Unlike large-scale, consumer-oriented IoT offerings, enterprise IoT devices must be differentiated to serve specific industry needs as well as provide enterprise-grade availability, security and reliability -- but still maintain relatively low cost.
As businesses seek to gain new insights and efficiencies by leveraging the internet of things, RCR Wireless News looks at what enterprises need to know to make the IoT work for them.
