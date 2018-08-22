|By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
Editorial Report: IoT for Manufacturing - Supply Chain logistics, predictive maintenance and key use cases
The industrial sector is one of the last to undergo digital transformation. But the next industrial revolution will be like nothing we have seen before, worth $6.8 trillion to the global economy, more than the value of the entire consumer internet market, according to the World Economic Forum.
The manufacturing sector will contribute a major share. But there are few tangible use cases about digital change in manufacturing. No one, it seems, wants to share - neither their success stories, nor their failures. Why? Because their new digital practices and learnings give them a distinct edge, while their competitors find their way.
This editorial report considers the primary use cases for internet-of-things based technologies in the manufacturing sector, and provides practical guidance for enterprises seeking to advance with technology.
