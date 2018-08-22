The industrial sector is one of the last to undergo digital transformation. But the next industrial revolution will be like nothing we have seen before, worth $6.8 trillion to the global economy, more than the value of the entire consumer internet market, according to the World Economic Forum.





The manufacturing sector will contribute a major share. But there are few tangible use cases about digital change in manufacturing. No one, it seems, wants to share - neither their success stories, nor their failures. Why? Because their new digital practices and learnings give them a distinct edge, while their competitors find their way.





This editorial report considers the primary use cases for internet-of-things based technologies in the manufacturing sector, and provides practical guidance for enterprises seeking to advance with technology.