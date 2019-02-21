|To access the on demand webinar, please complete the form below.
Webinar: 5G NR Drive Test - Ensure quality, coverage and time-to-revenue of first 5G networks
5G New Radio (NR) introduces many changes compared to the existing LTE air interface, impacting field testing, assessment of QoE and radio network performance. This webinar highlights 5G NR field measurement, drive test, benchmarking and data post processing technologies and reviews practical examples and real customer case data.
This webinar will cover:
Who Should Watch:
The webinar is intended for personnel working with 5G trials and network rollout, optimization, system performance, engineering, and operations.
Presenter:
Luis Prado, Manager - 5G/IoT, Keysight, Nemo Wireless Network Solutions