Webinar: NB-IoT and LTE CAT-M1 - RF measurements for CIoT (Cellular IoT)
IoT is an emerging technology currently in piloting and live implementation phase at a number of operators across the globe. IoT is expected to multiply the number of mobile connections in coming years, being one of the main growth initiatives for operators and network vendors.
Nemo data collection and analytics tools are fully ready to test NB-IoT and LTE-M networks. Use case needs per operators vary depending on in what stage of implementation they are: Early lab/field testing, Device Benchmarking, Network Acceptance, Network Benchmarking or SLA verification.
The following webinar shares more capabilities and a live demo of Keysight measurement and analytics tools.