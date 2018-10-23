The availability of LTE network coverage in a customer location is not a true indication of a fully operational NB-IoT or LTE-M service. IoT devices are typically installed in remote locations such as basements and garages where the network signals are weak. Failure events and transmission repetitions often occur in poor conditions, quickly consuming the battery and even failing to connect.





By performing active field measurements with Keysight’s Nemo IoT measurement solutions, IoT integration companies, IoT service providers, and operators’ technical and sales staff can:

Validate that networks meet preliminary requirements and reliable IoT services is offered to end customers for their IoT applications



Compare and benchmark IoT modules



Keysight offers a full suite of NB-IoT and LTE-M field measurement solutions.



Nemo IoT Meter is an easy-to-use handheld measurement tool for verifying IoT service quality at customer premises,



Nemo Handy IoT edition is a professional handheld field test solution that provides operators with in-depth information of their IoT network’s key performance indicators (KPIs), and



Nemo Outdoor is for extensive, advanced field testing solution with drilldown capabilities and visualization of measurements (drive testing).







In this webinar, you will get an introduction on how to:

Ensure successful installations and speed up time-to-revenue



Actively test NB-IoT and LTE-M networks in the field



Ensure the coverage and service quality of IoT applications







Who should watch?