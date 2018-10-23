|To access the on demand webinar, please complete the form below.
Webinar: How to successfully install and commission NB-IoT and LTE-M modules - ensuring time-to-revenue with IoT Field testing
The availability of LTE network coverage in a customer location is not a true indication of a fully operational NB-IoT or LTE-M service. IoT devices are typically installed in remote locations such as basements and garages where the network signals are weak. Failure events and transmission repetitions often occur in poor conditions, quickly consuming the battery and even failing to connect.
By performing active field measurements with Keysight’s Nemo IoT measurement solutions, IoT integration companies, IoT service providers, and operators’ technical and sales staff can:
In this webinar, you will get an introduction on how to:
Who should watch?
The webinar is intended for companies with need to understand the quality of NB-IoT and LTE-M networks, such as IoT vendors, IoT integration companies, installation companies and service providers, mobile network operators, infrastructure vendors, testing service providers and telecommunications regulators and authorities.
Presenter:
Deepak Sivakumar, Solutions Marketing Manager - 5G/IoT, Keysight, Nemo Wireless Network Solutions