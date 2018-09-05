One of the primary 5G use cases is ultra reliable low latency communications, which delivers real-time connectivity for emerging applications such as drone-based services, manufacturing or automotive automation and mobile AR/VR. But, to truly deliver a whole new level of responsiveness, the compute and storage functions generally associated with centralized data centers need to be moved closer to the end user.





Mobile edge computing is a key variable in the 5G equation, but it comes with numerous challenges including device interoperability, business case development and securing access to sites, power and backhaul.





Learn how global stakeholders are working to tackle these challenges and position mobile edge computing to create real value for enterprises, industries and consumers.



