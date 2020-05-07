Although RTL has traditionally been the starting point for digital design, it is becoming too expensive and time consuming. Algorithmic intensive hardware for AI in autonomous vehicles requires a new flow. Companies like BOSCH Visiontec, STMicroelectronics and Chips&Media have turned to a High-Level Synthesis (HLS) flow.





This accelerates algorithmic design time with a higher level of abstraction resulting in 50x less code than RTL.





Download this white paper to learn how designers creating autonomous drive solutions are using HLS.