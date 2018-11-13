|To access the the white paper, please complete the form below.
How to Create an IoT Edge System Prototype
Once a successful proof-of-concept has been established, what’s next? The day after creating a proof-of-concept of your custom IC, you might ask “Now what do we do?” It is time to make your idea real and start developing a system prototype.
This white paper covers developing the system prototype of an IoT edge device that contains a sensor, supporting electronics, and software running on an embedded processor.