MulteFire Webinar: MulteFire for

Industrial IoT Applications





Join the MulteFire Alliance and Harbor Research as we provide insight into how MulteFire technology delivers wireless connectivity that meets the requirements of Industrial IoT for coverage, capacity, reliability, low-latency and mobility.





MulteFire, based on 3GPP Release 13 and 14, is an LTE-based technology that operates standalone in unlicensed and shared spectrum. Thereby, it opens up new opportunities to allow anyone to deploy their own private LTE network.





In this webinar, the MulteFire Alliance and Harbor Research will:

Address how private MulteFire networks enable new industrial IoT deployment scenarios



Take a look at the wireless challenges in a shipping port, mine and a factory and understand how MulteFire overcomes them



Dive into the dollars and devices behind the private LTE/MulteFire opportunity



Provide a preview of the Release 1.1 specification that adds IoT optimizations

Presenters:

Mazen Chmaytelli, President, MulteFire Alliance

Alex Glaser, Director of Development, Harbor Research