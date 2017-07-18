|To view the webinar, please complete the form below.
MulteFire Webinar: MulteFire for
Industrial IoT Applications
Join the MulteFire Alliance and Harbor Research as we provide insight into how MulteFire technology delivers wireless connectivity that meets the requirements of Industrial IoT for coverage, capacity, reliability, low-latency and mobility.
MulteFire, based on 3GPP Release 13 and 14, is an LTE-based technology that operates standalone in unlicensed and shared spectrum. Thereby, it opens up new opportunities to allow anyone to deploy their own private LTE network.
In this webinar, the MulteFire Alliance and Harbor Research will:
Presenters:
Mazen Chmaytelli, President, MulteFire Alliance
Alex Glaser, Director of Development, Harbor Research
