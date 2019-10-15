In this white paper, learn how to install and configure OAI eNodeB (eNB) physical-layer software on NI USRP-2974 hardware to implement a 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) cellular base station (eNodeB).





Future Ettus Research application notes will show you how to install and configure the other stack layers and network components such as the Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Mobility Management Entity (MME); and how to integrate the handset (user equipment, or UE) side with public Internet connectivity.