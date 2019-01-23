National Instruments White Paper:
Engineer’s Guide to 5G Semiconductor Test 
Wideband 5G IC test is complex. The Engineer’s Guide to 5G Semiconductor Test is here to help. A must-read for anyone navigating the time, cost and quality trade-offs of sub-6 GHz and mmWave IC test, the guide features color diagrams, recommend test procedures and tips for avoiding common mistakes. Topics include:  

  • Working with wide 5G Downlink and Uplink OFDM waveforms 
  • Configuring wideband test benches for extensive frequency coverage 
  • Common sources oferror in 5G beamforming 
  • Reducing test times of Over-the-airTX and RX test procedures 
  • Alternative to RF chambers for high volume production for mmWave RFICs
