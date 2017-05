To address our rapidly approaching, hyper-connected future and the unprecedented demand on current 4G wireless networks, researchers at the University of Bristol and Lund University set out to test the feasibility of massive MIMO as a viable technology for 5G networks.





Using the NI MIMO Prototyping System, the team was able to rapidly test new ideas on their way to implementing the world’s first live demonstration of a 128-antenna, real-time massive MIMO testbed and set two consecutive world records in spectral efficiency.