Build 5G Wireless Networks and Systems with Software Defined Radio
Download the latest edition of NI’s Wireless Research Handbook, which includes research examples from around the world and across a wide range of advanced wireless research topics. This comprehensive look at next-generation wireless systems will offer you a more in-depth view of how prototyping can enhance research results.
Applications include:
Flexible Waveform Shaping Based on UTW-OFDM for 5G and Beyond
Flexible Real-Time Waveform Generator for Mixed-Service Scenarios
In-Band Full-Duplex SDR for MAC Protocol with Collision Detection
Bandwidth-Compressed Spectrally Efficient Communication System
World-Leading Parallel Channel Sounder Platform
Distributed Massive MIMO: Algorithm for TDD Reciprocity Calibration