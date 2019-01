For those following the development of 5G, it might be easy to say 5G is already here. In reality, that is partially true.





3GPP Release 16, sometimes referred to as “Phase 2” of 5G on ITU timelines, is designed to be an 18-month project that wraps up at the end of 2019 and will contain standardization for a lot of use cases and scenarios not addressed in Release 15.