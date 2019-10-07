Network slicing. Major reductions in capex and opex. A better customer experience. These are all goals of NFV and SDN innovation but progress is slow and the need increasingly pressing.





Here we explore how operators cloudify their networks—while maintaining quality and control through the transition—to keep up with increasing network complexity and the rise of the 5G/IoT era.





Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News

Michael Dortch, Senior Public Relations Manager, Huawei Technologies USA

Jane Shen, Sr. Director of Technical Planning, NFVCC, Futurewei