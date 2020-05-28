As digital services evolve and users continue to demand faster speeds and higher connectivity, network densification is proving to be a key driver for enabling successful 5G networks. Through the process of increasing available network capacity through the addition of more cell sites, 5G will be able to achieve the speeds necessary to address the new, demanding use cases emerging for cellular connectivity.





RCR Wireless News takes a close look at how exactly network densification helps provide a more consistent and reliable 5G experience.





Speakers:

Catherine Sbeglia, Technology Writer, RCR Wireless News

Hongtao Zhao, CEO, SureCall

Tom Kane, President, NB+C

Brian Deutsch, CEO, Pivotal Commware